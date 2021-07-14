Madhya Pradesh PWD issues detailed instructions for transfer

Bhopal: Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Public Works Department under the new transfer policy of the state government. Under this, all orders from transfer order to notice of discharge will be issued only through the official e-mail ID of the department. Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi has said that the interests of the employees have been kept in mind in the transfer process. Transfers will be done as per the cadre wise quota fixed by the state government. He has clarified that it will be mandatory to be relieved within 7 days after the transfer; disciplinary action will be taken for not taking charge of the work.



Principal Secretary Shri Mandloi said that the Transfer Policy 2020-21 issued by the General Administration Department will be strictly followed in the Public Works Department. He said that the department has also issued detailed guidelines for the employees affected by Covid-19 in the past. Except for the district level cadre, the orders of all the Class one, two and three government personnel will be issued from the state government level. The government employee will be compulsorily relieved within 7 days of transfer; the Chief Engineer of the concerned zone will be responsible for this.



Shri Mandloi informed that the certification of head of office will be mandatory on transfer application with mutual consent. He has clarified that while scrutiny of transfer proposals, it will be made sure that the eligibility for the charge of the higher post in the eligibility list (time scale pay scale) issued by the department is not affected. The government personnel whose transfers have been done in the past with the coordination of the Chief Minister will be clearly mentioned while preparing the present transfer proposal. It will have to be examined by the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department. Also, the transfer of class IV employees of the state cadre (except within the district) will be done by the Chief Engineer after the approval of the Departmental Minister.

