Madhya Pradesh to start thousand rupees per month pension to the living Kalyanis of those deceased in Bhopal gas tragedy

Bhopal: A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held in Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The cabinet decided to sanction pension of one thousand rupees per month from April 1, 2021, in addition to the social security pension scheme, to the living Kalyanis of the persons who passed away in the Bhopal gas tragedy.



Loan guarantee period extended



The cabinet decided to extend by 6 months the guarantee period given by the state government on the total loan amount of Rs 400 crore of projects from HUDCO by Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation.



Amount equal to royalty payable on minor mineral



The cabinet decided that before issuing permission to transport minor minerals from government and private lands, an amount equivalent to the royalty payable on the mineral would be deposited in advance. With this amendment, an amount equal to royalty will be payable on minor minerals originating from the construction sites in the ongoing road construction and other works in the state. This will reduce the cost of road construction works and road construction work will be done at a faster pace.



Decision on plot allotted to 12 newspapers



According to the land use specified in the Indore Development Plan 2021, in the cases of plot allotted to 12 newspapers by the Indore Development Authority in the plan number 54 Press Complex, on which commercial activities are conducted along with the press, the Council of Ministers decided that the premium and land rent would be fixed at two times the land revenue along with interest till the present date according to the rate of commercial plot prescribed in the Collector’s guideline of April 1, 2007 to 2007-2008, and according to the rates prescribed in the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code Rules, 2018 and after receiving the amount of land lease and premium, Indore Development Authority will take the decision to execute the new lease deed.

