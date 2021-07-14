Madhya Pradesh govt. will link Ladli Laxmi Yojna with education and employment

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be linked with education and employment. This notion has to be established in the society that daughter is not a burden but a support for old age. Ladlis, registered under Ladli Laxmi Yojana, contribute to the society by becoming strong, capable, competent and self-dependent, for this every possible guidance and encouragement will be provided to the Ladli Laxmis for higher education, vocational education, employment, self-employment etc. Necessary arrangements will be made under Ladli Laxmi Yojana for economic empowerment, skill enhancement and making them self-reliant. For this, the scheme will be given a new format.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a meeting organized in Mantralaya on Ladli Laxmi Yojana. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah and other officers were present.



There will be class wise tracking of girls



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that class wise tracking would be done for the continuation of education of all the girls registered under Ladli Laxmi Yojana. A portal will be developed for the tracking of Ladli Laxmi from admission in class-1 till class 12th. Ladli Laxmis will also be associated with activities like NCC, NSS for their personality development.



Counseling and coaching arrangements for the Ladlis for competitive examinations



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that after class 12th, necessary guidance and encouragement would be provided for higher education or technical/vocational education according to Ladli Laxmi’s interest, skill and ability. Arrangements for counseling and coaching will also be made for competitive examinations. Necessary training and skill upgradation opportunities will also be provided to the girls to connect them with startups, small-medium industries and employment in the private sector.



Provision to give 20 thousand rupees for further studies after 12th



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that an amount of 20 thousand rupees would be provided to the girls registered under the scheme after completing their studies up to class 12th as an incentive for further education or vocational training. Out of one lakh rupees, the remaining 80 thousand rupees will be paid on attaining the age of 21 years.



Ladli Laxmi Yojana will also be linked to health and nutrition



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the scheme will also be linked with health and nutrition for all round development of the girl child. Arrangement of other necessary health check-ups including anaemia and availability of nutritious food will be ensured for the beneficiary girl child. Ladli Laxmi’s parents will be encouraged to invest in schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana run for the welfare of the girl child. It is being considered to provide incentives by the state government. This will also inculcate the habit of saving in the parents.



Award for Better Sex Ratio



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies would be rewarded for ensuring better sex ratio in the state.



Necessary to boost the self-confidence of the girl child



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ladli Laxmi Yojna should not be confined only to a scheme providing financial assistance. It is necessary to give a positive environment and constant encouragement to the girl child. Girls need to be made to feel that they are of special importance to their parents and society. They have to believe that they can achieve new dimensions and achievements in life.



There will be programs to encourage and communicate with the girls



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that three or four inspirational programs should be organized every year to encourage and communicate with the girl child. This will also lead to better personality development of the girl child.



39 lakh 37 thousand Ladli Laxmis in the state



It was informed in the meeting that 39 lakh 37 thousand girls have registered under Ladli Laxmi Yojana in the state. Rs 9,150 crore is deposited in Ladli Laxmi Nidhi. So far, 136 crore scholarship has been distributed to 5 lakh 91 thousand 203 school going girls. Ladli Laxmi Act 2018 is effective in the state. Under the scheme, at present, a scholarship of Rs 2,000 is provided for admission in class 6, Rs 4,000 for admission in class 9, Rs 6,000 on admission in class 11 and Rs 6,000 for admission in class 12. There is a system of payment of one lakh rupees to the girl child to appear in the 12th examination and not marry till the age of 18 years and after completing 21 years.

