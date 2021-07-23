Madhya Pradesh Organized Tiger Quiz-2021

Bhopal: M.P. under forest department “Tiger Quiz – 2021” open competition will be organized by Tiger Foundation Society. The quiz competition will be free of cost. The winners will be announced on July 29, International Tiger Day. Prizes will be awarded to 100 winners of the competition. Certificates will be given to the remaining participants.



Participants must submit their entry by 11:59 AM on 25 July 2021. Participants will submit their answer on the website https://bit.ly/tigerdayquiz using Google, Internet or any other books . Participants can get information regarding Quiz-2021 on the Society’s Facebook or Twitter.

Related