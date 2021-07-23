Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted a sapling of Paras Peepal in Mantralaya premises. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day as per his resolve for tree plantation.
Paras Peepal is a plant of medicinal importance. It has yellow flowers. Its leaves and flowers are used in various medicines. It is also used to get rid of addiction.
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan planted a sapling of Paras Peepal in Mantralaya premises
Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted a sapling of Paras Peepal in Mantralaya premises. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day as per his resolve for tree plantation.