Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan planted a sapling of Paras Peepal in Mantralaya premises

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted a sapling of Paras Peepal in Mantralaya premises. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day as per his resolve for tree plantation.



Paras Peepal is a plant of medicinal importance. It has yellow flowers. Its leaves and flowers are used in various medicines. It is also used to get rid of addiction.





