“So I see the joy on the faces of the sisters think CM to be made meaningful”- says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that whenever I see happiness on the faces of sisters, I feel that my becoming Chief Minister has become worthwhile. The Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga tribes of the state are particularly backward in social, educational and economic terms. Their nutritional status is not good. In view of this, our government started the Diet Grant Scheme in the year 2017. In this, sisters of Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga tribes are given an amount of Rs. 1 thousand each for nutritious food every month.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh government is giving ration, housing, education, health to the tribal brothers and sisters along with their skill development, so that they can be included in the mainstream of society by improving their economic condition .



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today transferred a grant amount of Rs. 22 crore 40 lakh 7 thousand to the accounts of 2 lakh 24 thousand 7 women belonging to Sahariya, Bharia and Baiga communities of the state’s special backward tribes in Mantralaya. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also interacted with the beneficiary women through video conferencing. Tribal Affairs Minister Ms. Meena Singh was present on the occasion.



Many schemes for children of special backward tribes



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that various schemes are being run for the children of special backward tribes in the state. 5 Computer Skill Development Centers are being set up at Mandla, Dindori, Shahdol, Shivpuri and Chhindwara. Baiga Cultural Center in Mukki District Balaghat, Bharia Cultural Center in Tamia District Chhindwara and Sahariya Cultural Center in Sheopur will be set up. Divisional hostels are being built in Jabalpur, Gwalior and Indore. Along with this, housing scheme, post matric scholarship and housing assistance schemes are being run for all the tribal students .



buy vegetables and fruits



Ramvati Behen of Datia district told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that one thousand rupees are received from the government every month. With this amount, she buys vegetables and fruits for the children. They are also getting free ration.



Give Seema the benefit of street vendor scheme



Seema sister of Barasivani in Balaghat district told Chief Minister Chouhan that she does the work of manihari. On this, the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the concerned officer to provide an interest-free loan of Rs. 10,000 to him for work under the Street Vendor Scheme . Barasivani’s Ragini sister told Chief Minister Shri Chouhan that she works as a laborer. They need a lease of land. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions for taking action regarding land lease under Adhikar Abhiyan.



money received from nearby bank



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was told by Sangeeta Behen of Patalkot Chhindwara that she gets money from a distant bank, on which the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the concerned officer to get money from the nearby bank. Prani Bharti of Patalkot said that her son Ajay Bharti was a student of IIT. Has been doing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the son should be taught a lot. The government will make complete arrangements for education.

