Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants sapling of Kachnar

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling of Kachnar in Smart Park here today as part of his pledge to plant one sapling every day. On this occasion, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) Narmada Valley Development Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha was also present.



Kachnar is known as beautiful flowering tree. Small or medium height trees of Kachnar are found all over India. Nature has kept many trees and plants full of medicinal properties and Kachnar is one of them. The leaves, stem and flowers of this tree, which are laden with flowers after mid-March, are all useful. Kachnar is counted one of amongst beautiful and useful trees. Many species of this tree are found in India.

