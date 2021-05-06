Madhya Pradesh Nodal Officer appointed to assist and coordinate migrant labourers

Bhopal: Assistant Nodal Officers along with State Nodal Officers have been appointed by the state government to assist and coordinate migrant labourers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Principal Secretary Labour Shri Sachin Sinha has set up a state level Covid Control Room in the Labour Commissioner’s office, Indore (telephone no. 0731-2535109) while appointing State Nodal and Assistant Nodal Officers for the assistance and coordination of migrant labourers as per the instructions of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and Chief Secretary’s Office.



Shri Prabhat Dubey, Additional Labour Commissioner has been appointed as the State Nodal Officer. His mobile number is 9425071900 and email- [email protected]



Shri Ashish Paliwal, Assistant Labour Commissioner has been appointed as Assistant Nodal Officer. His mobile number is 9826091698 and email- [email protected]



Shri Jitendra Vyas, Deputy Director, Industrial Health Safety has been made Assistant Nodal Officer. His mobile number is 7987857743 and email- [email protected]



Shri Gopal Swamy, Labour Officer has been appointed Assistant Nodal Officer. His mobile number is 9926087678 and email- [email protected]



Work will be executed as per he guideline State Nodal and Assistant Nodal Officer will execute the work as per the guide line issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

