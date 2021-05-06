Madhya Pradesh CM Launches Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer Rs 1500 crore into the accounts of 75 lakh farmers of the state on Friday May 7 under “Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana.” This virtual programme, to be held at 3 pm in the afternoon, will be telecast live through various means of communication. The programme will include members of the Cabinet, public representatives, collectors, commissioners and farmer beneficiaries of the “Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana.”



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has started the “Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana” for the farmers of the state and has started giving Rs. 4 thousand per year in two equal installments to the farmers on behalf of Madhya Pradesh government. These farmers are also getting three installments of Rs 2 thousand every year under the Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. In this way, farmers are now getting a total of 10 thousand rupees per annum Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Related