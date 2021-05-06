Himachal Pradesh: Pioneer Impex Baddi contributes towards CMRF

Shimla: Saurabh Gupta, Amit Sharma and Aman Gupta of Pioneer Impex (Safeshield) Baddi, district Solan presented a cheque of Rs. one lakh to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today towards Chief Minister Relief Fund besides donating one lakh Safeshield Surgical Masks.



Chief Minister thanked the contributors for this noble gesture and said that such contributions go a long way in motivating the philanthropists and affluent sections of the society to liberally donate towards this Fund which could be utilized for helping the needy and poor people during the hour of distress.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Member of State Gau Sewa Aayog Dr. Sushant Deshta were also present on the occasion.





Related