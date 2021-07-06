Madhya Pradesh gears up to start employment-oriented work fast along with preparations to stop third wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that along with preparations to stop the third wave in the state, employment-oriented works should be started at a fast pace. Along with preparations for the third wave, Crisis Management Groups should actively work with the administration in improving the economy and making the public aware of Corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to understand very well that walking without a mask means inviting the third wave. Corona appropriate behaviour and adherence to Corona protocol should be ensured in every district. Corona is under control in Madhya Pradesh. The Crisis Management Groups here have emerged as models all over the country. The effect of third wave in the state has to be nullified while working on the Madhya Pradesh model of public cooperation.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the district, block, ward and village level Crisis Management Committees of the state through video conferencing at Mantralaya today. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Commissioner Health Shri Akash Tripathi etc, were present.



Continue to follow these 5 steps



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that five measures to control Corona should be followed. First, more and more tests should be conducted in every area. Secondly, contacts of every patient found positive should be traced. Third, the patient should be isolated and treated. Fourth, every patient of cough, cold, fever etc. should be tested and given free medical kits under Kill Corona Campaign. Fifth, every person above 18 should be vaccinated.



Increasing employment opportunities is a big challenge



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while addressing the Crisis Management Groups, said that Corona has badly affected our economy, business-trade and livelihood. Increasing employment opportunities is the biggest challenge at this time. The government will try to create one lakh employment opportunities per month through various means. Investment is being attracted rapidly in the state.



Schools will not be able to charge fees other than tuition fees



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that private educational institutions will not be able to charge any fee other than tuition fee. Tuition fee will also be the same as last year, it will not be increased. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that collectors should ensure this in their districts.



Priority to ration distribution



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that CMC members should also monitor the ration distribution work in their areas. By the month of November, each member of the beneficiary family would be given 10 kg ration in a bag. In this, 5 kg ration will be free and 5 kg will be available at Re. one per kg.



There will be no crowded events



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that crowded events should not be organized anywhere. The limit of 50 persons in the events should be strictly followed. It should be ensured that there is no crowd anywhere.



169 new PSA Oxygen Plants



It was informed that 169 new PSA oxygen plants are being set up in the state, out of which 19 have been started, the rest will be started in the next two months. Along with this, liquid medical oxygen tanks with a total capacity of 198 kilo liters are being installed in 33 district hospitals. Additional LMO storage capacity of 101 kilo liters is being developed in four medical colleges. There are total 12 thousand 339 oxygen concentrators in the state.



17,827 oxygen beds, 4771 ICU beds in government hospitals



There will be 17,827 oxygen beds in the state’s government hospitals and medical colleges in the next two months, which are currently 14,013. Similarly there will be 4771 ICU beds as against 3776 at present.



520 infant ICU beds in district hospitals



There will be 520 infant ICU beds in the next two months in 51 district hospitals of the state. With this, there will be 380 additional infant ICU beds in Mandikal Colleges. 992 infant ICU beds will be increased in public health institutions.



2112 ventilators



There are 2112 ventilators available in health institutions of which, 407 can be converted for pediatric use. In addition, 161 ventilators are available for pediatric use.



Adequate availability of medicines



There is sufficient availability of medicines for the treatment of Corona in the state. Adequate number of all medicines is available for free home kits, there are around one lakh Remdesivir injections available. Rate contact is being done for Amphoterecin-B, Tosizoman injection. Medical college wise and district wise availability of all medicines is being ensured. Arrangements are also being made for 2 deoxy D medicine. Depots of Covid medical kits have been set up in all 11 thousand sub-health centers of the state.



Currently 68 thousand beds



At present, a total of 68 thousand 22 beds are identified for the treatment of Corona in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 54 thousand 130 are in government and 13 thousand 892 are in private hospitals. Under these, 4 thousand beds have been identified in private medical colleges. A total of 31 thousand 11 beds are marked in government and private hospitals under Ayushman Yojana. An action plan has been prepared in relation to increasing number of beds in government and private hospitals of each district. Maximum general beds are being converted to oxygen beds and ICU beds.



Training of doctors and staff



Training has been given to 7523 doctors, 15 thousand 999 staff nurses, 26 thousand 301 AYUSH doctors, 34 thousand 439 other departmental field workers, 6003 volunteers, 51 thousand 684 ASHA workers and 14 thousand 217 ANMs.



Total 1002 Ambulances



The ambulance network to take Corona patients to hospitals without any hindrance has been strengthened. A total of 1002 ambulances have been identified for this work, which include 167 ALS (Advanced Life Support) and 835 B.A.S. (Basic Life Support) ambulances.





