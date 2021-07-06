Madhya Pradesh CM asks to remove parts from academic courses that depict women as inferior

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the parts which depict women as inferior in educational courses should be removed immediately. The work of auditing the courses and making them gender neutral should be completed on priority. Along with this, a sense of equality is also necessary in the terminology used for the designation of women officers-employees. In place of female teacher, female principal, similar terminology for men and women like teacher, principal etc. should be used.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of the Inter-departmental Group formed on Women Empowerment and Child Welfare under Atma-Nirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Home, Jail and Legislative Affairs Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, Tourism, Culture and Spiritual Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah were present in the meeting. Sports, Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhu Ram Choudhary virtually attended the meeting.



In the meeting recommendations were presented regarding promotion of girl child, health and nutritional security, promotion of education level, creation of environment for respect of women, gender budgeting, promotion of property rights, economic empowerment, child exploitation, child labour, missing children, drug abuse among children, orphans and the status of children in need of child care and protection.



Girl child promotion



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shaurya parties and self-help groups should be activated jointly at the village level to keep an eye on malnutrition, violence against women and dowry system.



Health nutrition security



In government and non-government schools and Anganwadi centers, it is necessary to check the nutritional level and blood in every three months. Coarse cereals should be included in Anganwadis and mid-day meals. The role of AYUSH in malnutrition should also be considered.



Raising the level of education



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a need to link girl child education with skill enhancement. This will increase employment opportunities for the girl child and help in women empowerment. Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the benefitted girls should also be linked to the courses with vocational skills.



Creating an environment for women’s respect



Training of health workers should be organized for screening of women affected by violence at health centers and one stop centers. Safe city programme should be expanded in all the districts of the state. It is necessary to control the materials of the mobiles causing deviation. Necessary measures should be taken in this direction.



Gender budgeting



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that techniques should be developed for monetary assessment of household and other unpaid works done by women. This responsibility should be entrusted to the School of Good Governance.



Economic empowerment



To provide facilities to the working women, working women shelter homes should be established in all the districts. At the village level, women of self-help groups should be entrusted with the right to run fair price shops and cooperative societies. Women should be given training in the field of travel guide, driver, tour operator and hospitality.



Awareness about child exploitation and child labour



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government will take the responsibility of all the orphan children in the state along with the children who were orphaned due to corona. The cooperation of the society will also be taken for the care of such children. Along with education up to 18 years for orphan children, arrangements will also be made for skill upgradation or higher education, so that employment opportunities can be easily available to such children. Discussions were also held in the meeting regarding running a special campaign for awareness regarding child exploitation and child labour, improving the condition of missing children and children suffering from drug addiction.





