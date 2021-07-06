Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about Statue of oneness

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the society should be made a participant in the establishment of Acharya Shankar’s statue, Shankar Museum and International Advaita Vedanta Society. An Ekatma Yatra, metal conservation campaign was launched for the Statue of Oneness of Acharya Shankar. Similarly, campaigns should be launched for cooperation from villages, panchayats to foreign countries. Only Sant Samaj should lead this campaign. The idea of ​​Advaita can end many differences right from the inner conflict of an individual to conflicts of the world. Therefore, all necessary efforts should be made to connect more and more people according to the idea of ​​Acharya Shankara and Advaita.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of Acharya Shankar Cultural Integration Trust at Mantralaya. Culture, Spirituality and Tourism Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Principal Secretary Tourism, Culture and Public Relations Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi, representatives of Archaeological Survey of India and other officers were present.



Statue of Oneness will be 108 feet high



The architectural consultant appointed by Tourism Development Corporation for the construction of Omkareshwar project, has worked on prestigious projects like Statue of Unity, Gujarat, Burj Khalifa Dubai, National War Memorial, Delhi. A structure uniting with the greenery of Mandhata mountain will be constructed in the Omkareshwar project. The height of the Statue of Oneness will be 108 feet, which should be installed on a 27 feet high lotus built on a 54 feet high platform. An Amphi theatre with a capacity of 200 will be constructed in the project, in which one hour Hindi and English show will be screened on the life and thoughts of Acharya Shankar through laser light and sound show.



Omkareshwar project will be developed on both sides of Narmada river



Omkareshwar project will be developed on both sides of Narmada river. The Statue of Oneness and Shankar Musuem will be set up on an area of ​​7.5 hectares on the Mandhata mountain. A gurukulam will be developed on the other side of Narmada river in 5 hectare area and Acharya Shankar International Advaiva Vedanta Sansthan will be developed in 10 hectare area. 18.50 hectares of land has been allotted for the project. Apart from this, about 9 hectares of land is further required. The estimated cost of Omkareshwar project is Rs one thousand crore. It will be fulfilled by the donation received from the Government of India, state government, Corporate Social Responsibility and society.



Shankar Lecture Series should continue online



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it should be ensured that the construction of the project is completed by March 2023. Shankar lecture series must be organized once in a month. To give a global look to the lecture series, the process should continue to be organized online. The lecture series should be given wide publicity on YouTube channels and social media. Along with the Shankar Lecture Series, the Trust is organising Prerna Samvad, Shankar Sangeet, Advaita Utsav, Shankar Fellowship, Shankar Painting Workshop and Exhibition etc. regularly.





Related