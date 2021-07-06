President Ram Nath Kovind appoints seven new governors

New Delhi : In a big announcement, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed as many as seven new governors for the states.

The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments/Changes:-

I. Shri P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Mizoram is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

II. Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura.

III. Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Tripura is transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

IV. Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka.

V. Shri Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh is transferred and appointed as Governor of Haryana.

VI. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram.

VII. Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

VIII. Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

2. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.