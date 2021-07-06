MP govt. to organize essay competition in memory of Pt. Madhav Rao Sapre

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that other activities including essay competition would be organized in the higher secondary schools and colleges of the state on the personality and work of Nishkam Karmayogi Pt. Madhav Rao Sapre. Pt. Madhav Rao Sapre, being non-Hindi speaking, adopted Hindi as the national language. When the British government was refusing to accept India as one nation by considering it divided into many princely states, religions, castes, then on the strength of his facts and arguments, he declared ‘India one nation’. It is necessary that the young generation should get acquainted with such great sons born in the soil of the state and take inspiration from them. It is the responsibility of the State Government to acquaint the coming generations with such personalities dedicated to the spirit of the country, language and nationality.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Madhav Rao Sapre Sardha Shati programme. In this programme organised at the residence, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also released the book ‘Minto Hall – Madhya Pradesh ki Rajneeti ki Kahani’ (Minto Hall – The Story of Politics of Madhya Pradesh) written by Padma Shri Vijaydutt Shridhar. Mantri Sanchalak of Hindi Bhavan Shri Kailashchandra Pant, Executive President of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan Shri Raghunandan Sharma were especially present in the programme.



Sapre ji was the glory of Hindi



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the newspaper museum set up by Shri Vijaydutt Shridhar in the memory of Shri Madhavrao Sapre has helped in preserving Shri Sapre’s versatile talent, his contributions and memories. This is a unique contribution of Shri Vijaydutt Sridhar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Shri Sapre was the leader of Hindi new awakening. He never wished for the fame, if he wanted, he could have accepted the government job of the British and lived a life of ease. Sapre ji adopted journalism as a medium of public awareness and instilled ethnicity into Hindi journalism and journalists. Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi had described Pt. Madhav Rao Sapre as the glory of Hindi.



Sapre ji’s Paras Sparsh influenced many personalities



Convener of Sapre Museum and senior journalist Shri Vijaydutt Sridhar said that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to highlight the unsung great heroes of India under the celebration of 75th year of Independence is commendable. Among them, Pt. Madhav Rao Sapre is paramount. Sapre ji’s nobel guidence also influenced persons like Pt. Makhanlal Chaturvedi, Seth Govinddas.



Credit of writing the first short story of Hindi goes to Sapre ji.



Mantri Sanchalak of Hindi Bhawan, Shri Kailash Chandra Pant said that Hindi is the voice of the national expression, Sapre ji not only accepted it, but made every effort to expand this sentiment. His translations of Dasbodh, Tilak’s immortal scripture Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta etc. are proof of this fact. Sapre ji is also credited with writing the first short story of Hindi ‘Tokri Bhar Mitti’.



Executive President of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan Shri Raghunandan Sharma expressed his gratitude by remembering Sapre ji’s timeless role in the Hindi new awakening movement. State Information Commissioner Shri Vijay Mohan Tiwari, senior journalists Shri Rajendra Sharma, Shri Abhilash Khandekar, Shri Rajesh Badal, Shri Rakesh Agnihotri, Shri Shiv Kumar Awasthi, Shri Vaibhav Sridhar, Dr. Mangla Anuja of Sapre Museum, Shri Chandrakant Naidu and functionaries of Hindi Bhawan, Manas Bhawan etc. were present.





