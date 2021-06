Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at the State Hangar. Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reached Bhopal by plane to go to Bina. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan left for the inauguration of Covid Hospital at Bina in Sagar district.

