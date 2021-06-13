Madhya Pradesh holds 44th meeting of GST Council

Bhopal: The state government has supported the recommendations of the Group of Ministers to reduce or exempt GST on drugs, equipment used in the treatment of Covid 19. Today, in the 44th meeting of the GST Council, for the first time, Finance Minister Jagdish Deora on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government has heartily thanked the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, for providing free vaccine.



Finance Minister Shri Deora informed that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan had written to the Union Finance Minister urging her to exempt medical oxygen and its production plants and portable concentrators from GST or reduce them to the minimum level.



Shri Deora said that the state government wants that the rates of GST on equipment and injections and medicines related to the treatment of Covid should be reduced. Finance Minister Shri Deora said that all the states including Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the implementation of this recommendation. Shri Deora told in the meeting that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan had underlined its economic aspect while recommending to the effect that local manufacturers of other states including Madhya Pradesh would be encouraged to produce oxygen by reducing GST. This will also help in preventing the epidemic.



Referring to the spirit of the Chief Minister in the meeting, Shri Deora said that reducing the rates of GST will help Madhya Pradesh to become self-sufficient in oxygen production.



Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Anurag Thakur, senior officers of the state, Principal Secretary Finance Shri Manoj Govil, Commissioner GST Shri Raghavendra Singh were present in the GST Council meeting.





