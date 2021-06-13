Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Saptaparni sapling in Smart Park. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day in fulfillment of his resolve. Saptaparni is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda. It is useful in healing wounds, jaundice, malaria and curing debility.
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Saptaparni sapling in Smart Park
