Madhya Pradesh to take preventive measures to stop third covid wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday dedicated a 200-bed oxygenated temporary Covid hospital and laid the foundation stone of Oxygen Bottling and Refilling Plant near Bharat Oman Refinery at Bina in Sagar. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we will leave no stone unturned for the possible third wave of Corona. For this, all arrangements are being made in advance. In this sequence, the hospital was dedicated in Bina.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Government of India have been very cooperative in the construction of the 200 bedded temporary Covid Hospital, which was built here in a short time. This temporary hospital is a great example of a fully equipped medical facility developed in a very short time. Earlier also Shri Pradhan had come to inspect this hospital and today he is present here on the occasion of its dedication. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona virus variant keeps changing. We all faced dangerous infection during the second wave. We must not ignore any possibility and be prepared for every situation in future. All necessary arrangements in this connection are being ensured. He said that this hospital has been developed as a precautionary measure and we pray to God that no such need arises for this hospital.



Madhya Pradesh will become self-sufficient in terms of oxygen



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in this sequence, bottling and refilling plant is being constructed in collaboration with Bina Refinery, so that necessary oxygen will be available for the treatment of Corona infection. Also, oxygen cylinders can be sent to other places through refilling and Madhya Pradesh will be self-sufficient in terms of oxygen.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona infection is now under control in Madhya Pradesh. Today the state’s Corona positivity rate is 0.46 percent. There are 24 districts of the state where not a single case of Corona has been reported today. As of today, there are three cases in Sagar and 15 in entire Bundelkhand but we should neither be reckless nor must we stop taking precautions. Rather, we must continue to adopt consistent Covid Appropriate Behavior i.e. behaviour to prevent Covid infection, which includes wearing mask, using sanitizer or soap, not forming crowds and get vaccinated.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this is the time to show restraint and patience. At present, no big events such as weddings, religious rituals and other programmes can be organized. Infection spreads only due to carelessness and laxity. Only restraint and precautions will come in handy in preventing infection. He said that media should also play its role in educating the public. Along with this, Corona warriors should also make the public aware. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary for everyone to follow the rules under the present circumstances.



CM Shri Chouhan suggests three ways to prevent infection



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave three measures to prevent Corona infection which includes the active cooperation of the government, the public and the Crisis Management Committee. He said that in future also active cooperation of Crisis Management Committee is required. He said that the government has set a target of conducting 80 thousand tests per day. After Corona testing, positive and suspected persons are being immediately isolated in Covid Care Centers. Similarly, door-to-door surveys and fever clinics under Kill Corona campaign has also helped in controlling the infection.



State’s Covid control model sets an example across the country



Congratulating the entire team of Madhya Pradesh, Union Petroleum Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan said that the state’s model of Covid control has set an example throughout the country. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Corona infection started declining rapidly in Madhya Pradesh and today the rate of infection has come down to 0.46 percent. He said that the way in which everyone here has handled a difficult situation like Corona and the way in which the situation was handled in Madhya Pradesh displays efficient leadership and sensitivity. The government here worked with full responsibility. Also, active cooperation of the public was ensured by making the people aware at village, tehsil, block and district level due to the dynamism of the Crisis Management Committee.



Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that Madhya Pradesh has given a new model to the country, which can be adopted throughout the country. The infection was controlled by conducting door-to-door surveys. He said that Corona vaccination is a panacea to prevent ccorona infection. Vaccination is mandatory for all. He informed that about 100 crore people in India are yet to be vaccinated against Corona. Thus we will need 200 crore doses for which the Government of India, scientists and pharma companies are working constantly.One crore people will be vaccinated daily from June to mid-July. He said that from June 21, a big vaccination campaign will be launched across the country.



Congratulating Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Union Minister Shri Pradhan said that the way in which the Crisis Management Committee handled the situation in Madhya Pradesh is exemplary. He informed that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan’s target is to vaccinate the entire people of Madhya Pradesh by March 2022. Union Minister Shri Pradhan also congratulated the officials of Bina Refinery and informed that there was no alternative arrangement for oxygen supply and refilling in Sagar. The construction of oxygen bottling and refilling station has been started here in collaboration with Bina Refinery. With this, a capacity of 25 tonnes of oxygen per day has been developed here. 64 filling points have also been created here, through which about 2500 to 3000 big oxygen cylinders can be filled. Thus, along with Sagar, the availability of oxygen was ensured in other districts as well.



MP Shri Raj Bahadur Singh Thakur said that along with Sagar, citizens of Raisen, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Kurwai will also benefit from this Covid hospital and vaccination can also be carried out easily in this hospital. Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava said that future preparations will be ensured from this Covid Hospital. God forbid the third wave of Corona infection should ever come. Urban Development Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh Thakur said that this hospital will prove to be a milestone for Bundelkhand. With the construction of this hospital, oxygen requirements will be fulfilled. MLA Shri Mahesh Rai also expressed his views.



CM inspects hospital and seeks information about arrangements



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan and Union Minister Shri Pradhan inspected the hospital and held discussion with officials and doctors regarding the arrangements. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that initially a 200 oxygen-bedded hospital has been started. Number of beds will be increased as per need. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought detailed information about the availability of medicines, oxygen, beds, injections, paramedical staff etc. in the hospital. Seven wards have been created in the hospital, in which 6 wards have 30 beds each and one ward has 20 beds. Doctors, paramedical staff will be available round the clock in all the wards. The hospital premises has a Pathology lab, X-ray machine for all types of tests and mess for nutritious food.



Fever clinic and vaccination center



A fever clinic and a vaccination center will also be operated in the hospital. Patients suffering from cold, cough, fever will be examined and Corona infection will be tested. Along with this, the work of vaccination will be conducted in the hospital.



The programme was conducted by Dr. Arvind Jain while District President Shri Gaurav Sirothia proposed the vote of thanks. Cooperatives Minister Shri Arvind Bhadauria, MLA Shri Harisingh Sapre, Divisional Commissioner Shri Mukesh Shukla, DIG Shri Ram Shankar Dehriya, Collector Shri Deepak Singh, India Oman Refinery officials and other senior officers were present in the programme.

