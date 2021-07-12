Madhya Pradesh CM vows to make Ujjain a city of industry and science

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ujjain district will be made a city of industries and science. Ujjain will guide the country in the field of industry and science. Ujjain is a wonderful city of religion, science, archaeology, scholars and Kshipra. The constellation of Ujjain will continue to shine in all directions.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today e-dedicated the auditorium of the newly constructed observatory located at Dongla in a programme organized at Kalidas Academy, Ujjain. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inaugurated five oxygen plants set up at Madhav Nagar Hospital and Nagda, 50-bedded child care ward at Charak Hospital and performed bhumi pujan of 8 works of Ujjain Smart City. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan felicitated the sarpanchs of 45 gram panchayats who got cent percent vaccination and also honoured them by giving them certificates.



Establishment of industries re-started



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there were big textile mills in Ujjain district before independence. Thousands of people got employment, but due to some reason these mills had to be closed. Today again the establishment of industries is being started in Ujjain district.



The observatory will guide



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the observatory set up in Dongla would guide the country in the field of astronomy and the public would also get its benefit. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ujjain is the city of religion and spirituality. Many construction works were done here during Simhastha. The process of construction works is still going on.



Expansion of Mahakal premises



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the courtyard of Mahakal is being expanded. Under this, by shifting the people of Begumbagh elsewhere, that area will be developed in such a way that its beauty would be visible from all directions.



Ujjain will be the leader in the field of health



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the field of health also we have to make Ujjain district a leader. Efforts will have to be made from now to avoid the third wave of Corona. This is not the time to become complacent. The wave of corona continues in Maharashtra and the border of Maharashtra is with our state. Corona virus is polymorphic; it keeps changing to new forms every day. 70 to 80 thousand corona tests are being done daily in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also directed the district administration that no stone should be left unturned in the testing of corona. Public representatives should make the people aware about getting the corona test done.



Appreciated 60% vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the people to behave appropriately, wear masks, keep social distancing and use sanitizer to prevent infection of Covid. He thanked the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, that under his guidance the programme of free vaccination is being conducted in the entire country. Appreciating the work of 60 percent vaccination done so far in Ujjain district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that it should be done 100 percent soon.



Dongla will become the Greenwich of the future



Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has given many gifts to the district today. Dongla Observatory will become the Greenwich of the future. In true sense, the time will be calculated from Dongla of Ujjain. Today the knowledge tradition of India has been re-established. All the resources have been mobilized in this observatory. A state-of-the-art auditorium has been built. The observatory will become a centre for physics and mathematics. Time will be calculated from Ujjain as before. Ujjain will be recognized as a science city. The constellations will be counted from the observatory through 3D. He said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has done the work of bringing back the era of Varahamihira and Aryabhatta.



Ujjain is witness to the new era



Minister for Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises and Science and Technology Shri Omprakash Saklecha said that today Ujjain has become witness to a new era. Whether it is the establishment of an auditorium or the establishment of an observatory, whether it is infrastructure development, today a lot of work has been done in this area in the district.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today’s Bhagirath



Member of Parliament Shri Anil Firojia said that the Chief Minister has made a good start by establishing the textile industry today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is today’s Bhagirath. He brought Narmada water to Kshipra. The establishment of an oxygen plant will help in the battle against corona. The development works that took place during Simhastha are continuing even today. The establishment of industries has paved the way for employment to 25 thousand people in the district.



MLA Shri Bahadur Singh Chouhan, former Union Minister Dr. Satyanarayan Jatiya, former MP Shri Chintamani Malviya and others were present in the programme. The vote of thanks was proposed by MLA Shri Paras Jain.

