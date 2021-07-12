Madhya Pradesh CM makes surprise inspection of fair price shop in Indore

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted a surprise inspection of a fair price shop located at Ambikapuri during his stay in Indore today. He inquired about the operation of the shop with the operator of Vivekananda Primary Cooperative Consumer Store. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the administrative officers present on the spot to conduct a survey of all eligible consumers. He said that all eligible consumers should be given ration of fair price. During this, he asked the Collector Shri Manish Singh to obtain information regarding the available stock and distributed materials after getting all the fair price shops in the district checked from time to time through the officials.



Inquired about well being of street vendors and auto drivers



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Indore city suddenly stopped his convoy near the collector’s office and discussed with the shopkeepers and vegetable vendors who had set up shops on the footpath there. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan intimately inquired about their well being. During this, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached the cart of street vendor Shri Prakash Kushwaha and inquired about the street vendor scheme. He directed Collector Shri Manish Singh to provide the benefit of street vendor scheme to Shri Kushwaha. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also went to meet Sundar Bai, Geeta Bai and Asha Jat who were selling vegetables nearby. Sundar Bai was overwhelmed to see Chief Minister Shri Chouhan suddenly in front of him.



Interacted with auto drivers



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also stopped his convoy near Gangwal bus stand and reached among the auto drivers and inquired intimately about their well being. He motivated the auto drivers to follow social distancing and apply masks and advised all auto drivers to get vaccinated. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inquired the auto drivers about their daily life. First he asked them what kinds of problems are there in driving an auto. Also inquired about ration and Covid vaccination. Auto drivers told that they get ration from the government shop. The auto drivers were happy with the simplicity and straightforward behaviour of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants banyan sapling



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a banyan plant at PTS Ground Indore on the 63rd birth anniversary of Late Laxman Singh Gaur in Indore. Public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.



Expressed condolences by reaching the residence of MP Shri Lalwani



Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the residence of Member of parliament Shri Shankar Lalwani in Manishpuri and expressed condolences and prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul. It is noteworthy that Smt. Amita Lalwani, wife of MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, had passed away recently.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached the residence of Late Shri Sachin Maurya in Kaushalyapuri and Shri Prem Narayan ji Patel at Dhanwantri Villa in MOG Lines and met their families and expressed condolences to them.

