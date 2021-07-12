Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about employment promotion

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that employment promotion is necessary to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. Today the sunrise of new-industry is happening in the city of Lord Mahakal. Now continuous industrial development will go on here. Madhya Pradesh government is committed to provide employment to the local people. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the industrialists to maintain a good industrial environment.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the textile unit which is being set up in Ujjain today with an investment of Rs 60 crore is coming from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, which is the hub of textiles. He had started this effort 4 years ago, when he went to Tiruppur, which has been successful today. This plant will start its work by 2022. Four thousand women will get direct employment from industries coming to Ujjain.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today performed bhumi pujan of the ultramodern textile unit to be set up by BEST Corporation of Tamil Nadu on the land of soybean plant in Ujjain.



A new era of industries is about to begin



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 150 acres more land has been sought by BEST Corporation, so that they will put a new plant here. Without delaying in this matter, the land will be given to the company immediately. In the city of Baba Mahakal, Pratibha Syntex will do the bhumi pujan of their plant next month. Similarly, proposals for investment of Rs 1017 crore have been received in Vikram Udyogpuri by other companies including Karnataka Antibiotics, Sai Machines, Amul and Srinivas. Four thousand people will be connected with direct employment through all these. Not only this, an investment of three thousand crores will be made by Grasim in Nagda in different phases. A new era of industries is about to begin in Ujjain district.



Beginning of a new era in the history of Ujjain



In the programme, Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that today is the beginning of a new era in the history of Ujjain. Four thousand women will get direct employment with the establishment of textile industries. Besides, training of women will be started from now on in batches of two hundred and fifty each. Adequate land is being made available for the industry and industrialists are being fully supported by the Industrial Development Corporation and the Industries Department. The way investors are getting attracted towards Ujjain, this will create a chain of industries here.



Will pave the way for new industries



Finance Minister and Minister in charge of Ujjain district, Jagdish Deora said that today is a very happy day for Ujjain. He congratulated the industrialist and his team setting up the industry. Shri Deora said that the state is progressing continuously in the direction of self-reliance. We will move ahead on the path of continuous development under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. The Chief Minister constantly thinks about what should be done to make the state self-reliant. In this direction, the work done for industrial development in Ujjain today will pave the way for new industries. The way investers are getting attracted to Ujjain, a garlend of industries will be formed in Ujjain.



This project is environment friendly



Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said that a large number of employment would be generated from the unit being started in Ujjain. The project to be set up in Ujjain is environment friendly. This production unit will also attract other textile units.



On this occasion, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Science, Technology Shri Omprakash Saklecha, MP Shri Anil Firojia, MLA Shri Paras Jain, Shri Bahadur Singh Chouhan etc. were present. Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Shukla proposed vote of thanks.

