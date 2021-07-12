Immediate relief amount provided to family of deceased

Bhopal: The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced immediate relief amount, in this regard checks of Rs. 4 lakh each were provided to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 2 lakh to the father of the unmarried deceased in village MahuaJhala of Bijawar in Chhatarpur district.



Sub-Divisional Officer of Bijawar Shri Rahul Siladiya handed over checks of the above amount to the families of the victims. Janpad Panchayat of Bijawar is looking after the process and helping late Ramprasad Ahirwar and Milan Ahirwar under Sambal Yojana in getting their relief amount at an accelerated pace.



It is to be known that in the tragic accident on Sunday in village MahuaJhala, 6 people died untimely due to electrocution.

Related