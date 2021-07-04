Madhya Pradesh CM to discuss control measures for third wave of Covid on July 5

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the district level, block level and village level Crisis Management Groups from 6 pm on 5th July on Monday regarding vaccination and control of third wave of Covid. In this address, all the ministers, state-level officers in charge will join the regular link of Covid review. The members of the District Level Crisis Management Group and all the Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police, Collectors, Superintendents of Police will join the NIC Centre. Other members will be able to watch and listen to the address on Webcastu link, Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitter, apart from Doordarshan and all regional TV channels. Address to join the program online www.twitter.com/ChouhanShivraj, www.facebook.com/ChouhanShivraj, www.youtube.com/ChouhanShivraj, www.twitter.com/OfficeOfSSC, www.facebook.com/OfficeOfSSC, webcast link is https://webcast.gov.in/mp/cmevents. All the collectors of the state have been directed to make arrangements to inform the district, block and village level Crisis Management Group members and other officials.





Related