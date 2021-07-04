Madhya Pradesh to conduct special campaign will be conducted on July 5 for second dose of vaccine

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a special campaign would be launched on July 5 for the second dose of Covishield in the vaccination campaign being run in the state. On this day only the second dose of the vaccine will be administered. To strengthen the corona protection cycle in the state against corona infection, it is necessary to take both the doses of Covishield.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has appealed to the citizens that after the first dose, it is also necessary to take the second dose to protect against corona as the war against corona is not over yet. He said that the success of the mega campaign is a testament to the awareness shown by the general public towards vaccination. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon those who have got the first dose of the vaccine, they must also reach the vaccination centre for the second dose with social distancing.

Related