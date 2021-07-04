All-round efforts for awareness about Covid appropriate behaviour in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Vaccination and Covid friendly practices have proved to be key components for effective control and prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now people are being made aware about not allowing the third wave to come by adopting Covid appropriate behaviour honestly. Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has considered the awareness of the society about these two measures as important. For this, he has also given instructions to start Samman Yojana and run roko-toko campaign in urban areas. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, while interacting with public representatives, members of Disaster Management Committee, religious leaders, enlightened citizens, doctors, paramedical staff, frontline workers, patients suffering from Covid, etc., from time to time, appealed to always follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It is the result of social awareness that the dreadful second wave of corona infection in the state could be controlled soon. The state government is fully prepared to face and stop the third wave of corona. Work has been started in this direction with public participation.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has also constituted a Group of Ministers to recommend corona appropriate behaviour. To implement the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers, the participation of the general public is also being ensured with the government-administration.



Action on recommendations



The drive to create awareness of Covid appropriate behaviour in society has been given the form of mass movement by coordinating with intellectuals, social workers, senior advocates, sportspersons, industrialists, senior doctors, citizens of the country, respected persons, religious leaders, sages, educationists, senior citizens of the society.



Publicity of Covid appropriate behaviour is being done in different areas of the state through local level folk songs and various means of entertainment in local dialect. For awareness among women, participation of women self-help groups, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers has been ensured.



Children will be educated



In the possible third wave of corona infection, a need has been felt to make children aware to protect them from infection. Therefore, teachers in all the schools in the state are educating the children and motivating them to adopt Covid friendly behaviour.



Public representatives will communicate



The inspiration given by the people’s representatives influences the people. In the second wave of Corona, the interaction with the people in their respective areas by the ministers, MLAs and other public representatives at the local level has been fruitful. This process is still going on in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan himself is not only interacting with public representatives but also with every section of the society.



Awareness in rural areas



The cooperation of local public representatives, intellectuals of rural areas, etc. is going on for awareness of Covid friendly behavior in rural areas. Monitoring committees have been constituted at the gram sabha level. Along with this, maximum cooperation of disaster management committees is being taken. The cooperation of field level employees like Sarpanch, Panchayat Secretary and Patwari etc and public representatives is being taken to give a comprehensive form to public consciousness.



Awareness in urban areas



In urban areas, awareness committees are being formed at the urban body-nagar panchayat level. Sector officers can be appointed at the zonal level for monitoring the committees. Each ward may have one nodal officer from the Crisis Management Team, who can send his/her suggestions from time to time to the concerned officer.



Awareness in industrial units



Coordination committees of management and employee representatives can be formed in various industrial units. This committee will be able to take the responsibility of adopting of Covid friendly behaviour by every employee in the industrial unit with utmost seriousness.



Market crowd control and awareness



Surveillance towers can be built in overcrowded markets, from where an overcrowded shop and people who are not wearing masks can be identified and warned through loud-speakers. Ordinary and severe fines may also be considered. Action is being taken for this by the district administration. If you don’t have a mask, no dialogue. No mask, no service. If there is no mask, then no goods etc. such things can be promoted through mutual cooperation. Home delivery system can be encouraged through sweets and other shops. Instructions have also been issued by the government for restaurants and hotels. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is a need to take special care in restaurants. The staff of the police and the urban body should ensure that restaurants and hotels operate only on the basis of 50 percent capacity as per the provision. More than this people should not be present in hotels and restaurants at one time. In the recommendation of the Group of Ministers, it has been said that the supply of essential services like milk and vegetables etc. through home delivery should be encouraged. Vegetable and hawker vendors should be subjected to Covid sample testing at given time intervals.



Covid friendly behaviour in government and private offices



Awareness is being increased in government and private offices by motivating them to use sanitizers, masks and maintain a certain distance.



Awareness in krishi upaj mandis



In krishi upaj mandis and vegetable markets, a coordination committee consisting of mandi samiti, traders, farmers representatives and hammals can be formed, which can ensure adherence to Covid friendly behavior in the mandis.



Samman Yojana



To ensure corona friendly behaviour, Samman Yojana is being implemented in urban areas, so that people can be more motivated to follow the necessary precautions to avoid Covid. In urban areas, shopkeepers who will adopt measures to prevent corona, such as corona friendly behaviour, social distancing, etc., will be honoured by the government.



Roko-toko campaign



Roko-toko campaign will also continue in the state. In this, the state government will make the general public aware to follow all the precautions necessary for corona. It will be the responsibility of the organizers of big fairs and religious programs to follow the Corona friendly behavior.

Related