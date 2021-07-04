Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded his portrait at his residence. Swami Vivekananda was a renowned and influential spiritual teacher of Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 in Kolkata. His real name was Narendra Nath Dutt. Vivekananda had special interest in music, literature and philosophy. Swamiji had assimilated all the ideologies of Vedas, Puranas, Bible, Quran, Dhammapada, Guru Granth Sahib and philosophy at the age of 25. He represented Sanatan Dharma on behalf of India in the Vishwa Dharma Mahasabha held in 1893 in Chicago, USA. Even on the last day of his life, on July 4, 1902, he did not change his meditation routine and meditated for two to three hours in the morning and attained Mahasamadhi piercing his Brahmarandhra in the meditative state itself.





Related