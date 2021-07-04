Madhya Pradesh CM planted Kadamba sapling

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a pledge to plant saplings daily. In this sequence, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted a Kadamba sapling in Smart Park today. Kadamba is a flowering tree. Its leaves are like mahua leaves and fruits are round like lemon. It is important in increasing greenery and improving the environment.

