Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a pledge to plant saplings daily. In this sequence, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted a Kadamba sapling in Smart Park today. Kadamba is a flowering tree. Its leaves are like mahua leaves and fruits are round like lemon. It is important in increasing greenery and improving the environment.
Madhya Pradesh CM planted Kadamba sapling
