Madhya Pradesh CM thanks PM Modi for hiking support price of Kharif crops

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi while welcoming the decision of the central government to increase the Minimum Support Price for Kharif crops. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Shri Modi is farmer friendly and is taking decisions one after the other in the interest of farmers.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the central government’s decision to increase the support price of crops will benefit farmers and they will get the right price for their crops. This will encourage diversification of crops and increase the production of pulses and oilseeds. At present we have to import pulses. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the increase in support price of Kharif crops up to 62 percent by the center is commendable.



The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the Government procurement of agricultural produce and the hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of all Kharif crops for the season 2021-22. Compared to last year, the highest recommendation was made to increase the MSP of sesame (Rs 452 per quintal) and Tuar and Urad (Rs 300 per quintal). In case of groundnut and nigerseed, Rs.275 and Rs.235 per quintal, was hiked respectively, compared to previous year.

