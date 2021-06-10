CM Chouhan garlands portrait of Jan-Nayak Birsa Munda

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid floral tributes at the portrait of Lord Birsa Munda on his martyrdom day on June 9. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Birsa Munda at the Chief Minister’s residence. He said that the sacrifice of Lok Nayak Birsa Munda, who gave the slogan of ‘Abua Dishum Abua Raj’ i.e. ‘Our Country, Our Raj’, to save the rights, self-respect, freedom, culture of the tribes would never be forgotten. He was the leader of the Ulgulan movement.



Jan-Nayak Birsa Munda was born on November 15, 1875 in Ulihatu village of Khunti district of Jharkhand. He was always worried about the maltreatment of his community by the British rulers. The Munda tribe considered cholera, smallpox, snake bites and predation by tigers to be the will of God. Birsa Munda would teach them how to fight diseases. Due to this service, Birsa Munda had become ‘Dharti Aba’ i.e. ‘Earth Father’ in his area. ‘Dharti Aaba’ Birsa Munda, who instilled the spirit of patriotism by playing a leading role in the national movement, came to be considered as God.



In October 1894, Birsa Munda agitated against the British for waiver of agricultural taxes. Between 1897 and 1900, there were battles between the Mundas and the English soldiers, and under the leadership of Birsa Munda, the Mundas made things difficult for the British. In March 1900, Birsa Munda was addressing a public meeting in Chakradharpur, when he was arrested. Birsa Munda took his last breath on June 9, 1900 in Ranchi Jail.

Related