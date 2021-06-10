Madhya Pradesh CM addresses about preventing the third covid wave

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the corona infection in the state is now nearing its end. New cases of corona have come down below 500 in the state and weekly positivity rate has come down to below 2% in 50 districts. The state ranks 23rd in the country in terms of infection. The recovery rate of the state has gone up to 98%.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that such efforts should now be made so that the third wave of corona, even if it hits the state, may not have any effect or may have negligible impact. The basic mantra to prevent corona infection is more and more testing. Testing should be done by going to the people and treatment should be provided by isolating after looking for each and every patient of corona.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccine is a protective shield against Corona. Intensive campaign of corona vaccination should be carried out in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation and arrangements of Corona in Mantralaya. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman and Health Commissioner Shri Akash Tripathi were present in the meeting.



Number of new cases less than 500



The number of new cases of corona in the state has come down to less than 500. Today 453 new cases have come and 1329 patients have become healthy. Active cases have come down to 7071. The seven-day positivity rate is 0.8% and today’s positivity rate is 0.6%.



More than 10 cases in 6 districts



Now more than 10 new cases of corona have come in only 6 districts of the state. 144 new cases have come in Indore, 104 in Bhopal, 39 in Jabalpur, 13 in Ujjain, 12 in Betul and 11 in Ratlam.



No new case in 10 districts



No new cases of corona have been reported in 10 districts of Alirajpur, Bhind, Datia, Dindori, Guna, Harda, Mandla, Sheopur, Singrauli and Tikamgarh. Alirajpur district is completely corona infection free. Active cases of corona are in single digit in Burhanpur and Chhatarpur districts.



More than 2% weekly positivity rate in only two districts



In only two districts of the state, Indore and Bhopal, the weekly positivity rate is more than 2%. The weekly positivity rate is 2.1% in Indore and 2.2% in Bhopal.



3135 patients in hospitals



In the state, 3135 patients of Corona are being treated in hospitals. Out of these, 1315 patients are in ICU, 1227 patients are on oxygen beds and 593 patients are on normal beds. There are 3936 patients in home isolation.

