Madhya Pradesh CM pays tribute to Dada bhai Naoroji on his death anniversary

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to Dada bhai Naoroji on his death anniversary here today. Late Shri Naoroji is known as `The Grand Old Man of India’. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Dada bhai Naoroji at his residence.



Dada bhai Naoroji played an important role in the independence of India. Dada bhai Naoroji is one of the founders of political and social leadership in India. He caught the evils of the colonial administration. He was an intellectual, educationist, economist, devoted nationalist, social reformer and a teacher. Dada bhai Naoroji, Dinesh EduljiVacha and A. O. Huryum was involved in the formation of the Indian National Congress. He was instrumental in the establishment of several organizations such as the Royal Asiatic Society of Bombay and the East Indian Association in London. He was the first Indian to become a member of the British Parliament. He served as Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, the House of Commons as a member of the Liberal Party. Dada bhai Noroji died on June 30, 1917.





