Madhya Pradesh CM holds Cabinet meeting; Post facto approval of proposal to encourage oxygen producing units

Bhopal: A meeting of the Cabinet was held in Mantralaya today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In view of the Covid-19 crisis, post facto approval was given by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on May 13, 2021 in coordination and the order issued by the department on May 1, 2021 regarding provision of special facilities to encourage oxygen producing units to increase the currently available oxygen production capacity.



Amendment in Mukhya Mantri Solar Pump Yojana



The period of Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana was extended till March 2024 to promote agriculture in the state. The use of solar pumps will boost the agriculture sector in the state. All the farmers of the state are eligible under this scheme. This scheme will be implemented on priority even in those remote areas of the state where electricity infrastructure development has yet to be done by the distribution companies. Under this scheme 5 HPDC pumps will be used and both AC and D.C. pumps with more capacity will be used. According to the original plan of the Government of India, the proposal of limiting the grant amount to 30 percent was approved by the state government for the purpose of giving the benefit of the scheme to more and more farmers. Diesel pumps can be replaced by the use of solar pumps, which will also save the environment in the long run.



Operation of Dial-100 Service



The Council of Ministers has approved the pre-approved approval given in coordination to extend the contract period of tenderer B.V.G. India Limited by 3 months after expiry on 31 March 2021 to continue the centralized Police Call Centre and Control Room Machine (Dial -100) Service. Pre-approved tenderer B.V.G. India Limited will be given a period of 6 months from July 1, 2021 or till the date of commencement of operation of Dial-100 service by the newly selected tenderer in case of acceptance of new tender, whichever is less, on the terms of the pre-approved contract due to increase in the rates of wages etc., approval was given to operate at an increased rate of 15 percent in the contracted rates.



Other decisions



The Council of Ministers approved the tender bid of Rs 11 crore 33 lakh 50 thousand of the H-1 tenderer for finding the tender bid value of tenderers and their e-auction bid the highest in the tender issued for the disposal of Shahdol Bus Depot asset located at 5 Gortara Road, District Shahdol and took the decision to allow the district collector to execute the contract/registry for the disposal of the assets after 100 percent of the tender bid price is deposited by the tenderer.

