Madhya Pradesh CM launches vaccination campaign from Datia

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the vaccination campaign at Datia district headquarters and appealed for vaccination. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccine is a protective shield. Get it done by yourself and inspire others to do the same.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today visited Maa Pitambara Temple in Datia and prayed for happiness, prosperity and better health of the people of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a vaccination campaign has been launched to save the people of the state from the third wave of corona. With the arrangement made by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for free vaccination, not only Madhya Pradesh but the entire nation will be able to avoid corona infection.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the public participation being seen in the state for corona vaccination will yield positive results. Vaccination by more than three and a quarter lakh people under the Maha Abhiyan in just three hours proves that the people of the state have become aware and aware of corona infection. He has expressed his gratitude to all the sections involved in public participation in the campaign, with whose cooperation the vaccination campaign is being successful.

