Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sandalwood sapling in Smart Udyan here today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan plants a sapling every day according to his pledge. Sandalwood is used to make decorative sculptures and other products such as aromatic oil for making perfumes and also used in ayurvedic medicines.
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants sandalwood sapling in Smart Udyan
