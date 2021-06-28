Madhya Pradesh govt to provide free fair price ration in bags to beneficiaries

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that free ration will be given to all the public distribution system beneficiaries of the state till the month of November by the Central Government. Along with this, the state government will also provide fair price ration at Re 1 per kg. Each member of the beneficiary family will get 5 kg free ration and 5 kg ration at the cost of Re 1 per kg. This ration will be given to the beneficiaries in 10 kg bags.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that 4 crore 81 lakh beneficiaries of the state would be benefitted through the scheme. He gave instructions to the officers for proper implementation of the scheme.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was taking a meeting regarding Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at Mantralaya today. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Shri Bisahulal Singh, Cooperation, Public Service Management Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadoria, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Agriculture Shri Ajit Kesari and others were present in the meeting.



10 kg food grains per member every month



Under the Chief Minister Annapurna Yojna, 5 kg of food grains wheat/rice per person per month are provided at Re 1 per kg. Along with this, one kg of salt and one kg of fair price sugar are also given. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 5 kg of free food grains will be provided per member till November. In this way, 10 kg of food grains will be given per member every month till November.



25 thousand fair price shops, one crore 13 lakh eligible families



There are a total of 25 thousand 423 fair price shops in the state, one crore 13 lakh eligible families and 4 crore 81 lakh beneficiaries. Monthly allocation of food grains is 2 lakh 62 thousand metric tonnes, monthly allocation of sugar is 1450 metric tonnes and monthly allocation of salt is 11 thousand 326 metric tonnes.



Food festival will be held



Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, an Anna Mahotsav will soon be organised at every fair price shop in the state. On this day, free food grains will be distributed to the beneficiaries by keeping them in bags.





