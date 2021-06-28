ETO Motors showcases its state-of-the-art Electric vehicles at the “Go Electric” Campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ETO Motors, India’s leading electric mobility solutions & services company, displayed its passenger & cargo vehicles ETO TRILUX & ETO Bulke Plus, respectively at the launch of the Go Electric Campaign in Hyderabad supported by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency and Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. (TSREDCO). Headquartered in Hyderabad, ETO Motors provides an integrated 360-degree solution to electric mobility with EV manufacturing, EV fleet management (for the passenger as well as cargo), and EV battery swapping & charging infrastructure.

The ETO Motors’ stall was inaugurated by TREDCO Chairman, Mr. Syed Abdul Aleem in the presence of Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary (IT & Industries), and Mr. Sandeep Kumar Sultania IAS, Secretary (Energy). The special scheme launched by ETO Motors to transform the lives of drivers and enable them to become owners of the vehicle was lauded by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan and encouraged to extend the scheme to various self-help groups and vocational agencies across the state. This Scheme not only ensures the drivers a steady income but also helps them improve their standard of living with EV ownership. The attendees for the event included corporate, entrepreneurs, EVpreneurs, vehicle enthusiasts as well as EV Evangelists. They were excited to take a ride of the 3-Wheel passenger vehicle TRILUX as well as trials of cargo vehicle Bulke at the ETO Motors stall during the event. The visitors applauded the seat belts for the safety of drivers and passengers, wheel sizes of 13 Inches with disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear, reverse camera, powerful driver motors and the best-certified range of up to 148 km as main attractions in the ETO vehicles.

ETO Motors’ portfolio includes e-rickshaws (L3), e-Autos (L5), 4 Wheelers in both passenger and cargo segments. Over 150 passenger vehicles from ETO Motors are already widely used for ride-sharing at the metro stations in Delhi, Noida, Nagpur. The company is on its way to start the service in Hyderabad and Pune also in due course. It’s more than 200 cargo vehicles have been adopted by industry leaders such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers, Udaan, and many more. The use of ETO Bulke Plus for last-mile connectivity & delivery is assisting multiple corporations to achieve their sustainability goals. The company also has a strong order book of over 3,000 Cargo vehicles from multiple players from the e-commerce industry.

“We built the vehicles with the safety and comfort of driver and passengers as the prime concern. High adoption of our vehicles by the e-commerce leaders has been very encouraging to us and we shall continue to innovate on our products and business models to propel our objective of Environment, Employment and Empowerment,” said Mr. N. K. Rawal, Managing Director and CEO of ETO Motors.

ETO Motors has always aimed at Environment, Empowerment, and Employment. The company is building a sustainable business that will generate employment & empower the communities towards a better eco-system & standard of living. The organization has been strategic in empowering women by laying special emphasis on hiring women drivers & enabling them to invest in electric vehicles for business & career growth.

ETO Motors has been successful in addressing the various challenges in the adoption of electric vehicles. Some of solutions by the company, which have made the adoption & use of electric vehicles easier. This includes the availability of a simple but effective charging infrastructure – the THUNDER SMART CHARGER. This game-changing EV charging box can be installed quickly in available space at a very low investment, allowing the space owner to earn revenues. The THUNDER SMART CHARGER can be used to charge any Electric Vehicle, irrespective of the make or brand.