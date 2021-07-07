Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan planted Neem and Mango saplings in Smart City Garden

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted a Neem plant in the Smart City Garden. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that this plantation done on July 6 has been done in the memory of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has called on former Union Minister Late. On the birth anniversary of Shri Anil Madhav Dave, a mango plant was also planted today.





