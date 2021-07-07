Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurates the bridge over the Oyster river

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that development activities and implementation of welfare schemes will continue despite the economic difficulties created due to Corona in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the virtual inauguration ceremony of the submersible bridge over the Oyp river on State Route 22 at Budhni Nasrullaganj Khategaon Marg in Sehore district. This bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore 74 lakh. Public Works Minister Shri Gopal Bhargava, Principal Secretary Public Works Shri Neeraj Mandloi were present in the program organized in Mantralaya. It is noteworthy that a few days ago, ignoring the technical procedures, an attempt was made to start vehicular traffic on this bridge.



The distance of twenty kilometers from the bridge will be less



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that after the completion of the work, necessary tests were done and on the basis of the reports received, traffic is now being started from the bridge. With the construction of this bridge, the traffic will be smooth for the commuters traveling from Nasrullaganj to Harda and Indore. About 20 kms will have to be covered less. The already constructed bridge over the Oyp river in Nasrullaganj to Khategaon State Route 22 was damaged in the year 2020. Approval was given by the state government for the construction of this submersible bridge in an alternate route. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a decision has also been taken to build a big bridge over Oyp river. It will be completed in about a year and a half.



Proposal has been sent to the center for connecting national highways



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Nasrullaganj to Sehore road was damaged, where PWD has approved cement-concrete road. This road will be built between Sehore-Kosmi at a cost of Rs.117 crore and Kosmi-Nasrullaganj at a cost of Rs.33 crore. With this direct cement-concrete road will be available from Nasrullaganj to Sehore. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that apart from these roads, a proposal has been sent to the Central Government to connect Indore-Betul National Highway and Jabalpur-Jaipur National Highway. With the joining of both the routes, the distance between Indore-Jabalpur will be reduced and business-business will also be encouraged.

Related