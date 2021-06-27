Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan pays tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to the composer of the national song Vande Mataram, Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, on his birth anniversary by garlanding his picture at his residence today.



Shri Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had done an important work of awakening national consciousness in the Indian public. The national song Vande Mataram became the source of inspiration for the revolutionaries in the Indian freedom struggle. His most famous novel is ‘Anandmath’. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born in 1838 in North Twenty Four Parganas.





