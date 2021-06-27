“Caution must to avoid third wave, will not let tests lessen”- CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that 46 cases of Corona have been reported in the state today. A total of 204 persons have been discharged. Currently there are 927 active cases remaining in the state. This clearly indicates that Corona is now under control. Pradesh Madhya Now Ranks 3l St In The Country K The seven-day positivity rate is 0.1 percent. Despite this situation, Corona tests will not be allowed to decrease in the state. 80,000 tests should be conducted every day. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was virtually addressed the review meeting of Corona infection control at his residence. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang was also present in the meeting. All ministers and officers in charge of Covid took part in the meeting.



Our goal is to eliminate the causes of the third wave



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the possibility of third wave is not over. Therefore, more and more tests are necessary to remain alert. Testing and tracing in every nook and corner of the state will make it possible to identify and control the infection promptly. We must make efforts to identify the causes of each case so that all precautions can be taken. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it would be our aim to eliminate the causes of third wave in the state.



Relief to families in treatment of Mucormycosis must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the treatment of Mucormycosis is very expensive. It is necessary to save the poor and middle class families from the financial burden of treatment. Therefore, best arrangements should be made for the treatment of Mucormycosis in government health institutions. It was informed in the review that at present 532 patients of Mucormycosis are being treated in medical colleges and 200 patients in private hospitals.



Cooperation of patient and his family must in serious and expensive diseases



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that necessary mechanisms should be developed to provide financial relief and emotional support to the patient and his family in serious and expensive diseases like cancer. The treatment of patients of Corona infection, their condition, necessary arrangements and support etc. were reviewed daily. Relief was provided to the patients and families. Similarly, families and patients suffering from serious and expensive diseases like kidney ailment, bypass surgery, thalassemia must be regularly monitored and supported.



30 pc population of the state has received the first dose of vaccine



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is a good sign that fear and confusion regarding vaccination has been removed in the state. People themselves are coming forward for vaccination. Every effort will have to be made to ensure that all persons above 18 years in the state are vaccinated at the earliest. It was informed in the review that 30 percent of the eligible population above 18 has received the first dose of the vaccine. In Indore, 68 percent population have been given the first dose, 60 percent in Bhopal, 44 percent in Shahdol and Ujjain, 41 percent in Jabalpur and 40 percent in Gwalior have been given the first dose of the vaccine.



In the massive vaccination campaign from June 21 to 25, 4 lakh 46 thousand 445 doses were administered in Indore, 2 lakh 60 thousand 633 in Bhopal, one lakh 94 thousand 28 in Ujjain and one lakh 69 thousand 191 in Jabalpur. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan issued instructions to give pace to vaccinations in Panna, Damoh, Jhabua, Mandla, Sidhi, Barwani, Chhindwara, Satna, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhatarpur, Morena and Agar districts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan sought point-wise information about the new Corona cases reported in Indore, Barwani, Betul, Harda, Singrauli, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Ratlam and Rewa.

