Madhya Pradesh : 83 lakh beneficiaries will get benefit from New Year

New Delhi : The year 2022 was full of historical achievements and transformative efforts for public welfare for Madhya Pradesh. With the efforts made under the citizen-friendly administration under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the year 2022 proved to be the year of public service.

Taking care of all sections, the poor, farmers, women, daughters, youth and tribal sections got direct benefits with the successful implementation of many welfare schemes. To make Madhya Pradesh a prosperous, developed and progressive state, the series of innovative campaigns continued till the end of the year.

Among the important milestones of 2022 were free housing to the poor, interest-free loans to street vendors, bank linkage to womenfor self-employment, Samman Nidhi to farmers, encouraging farmers for natural farming, introduction of drone system for farming, increase in areas under irrigation, public participation in Anganwadis, investment in industrial areas, Suraj through good governance and launching of Ladli Laxmi Yojana-2. Employment fairs for self-employment, implementation of PESA Act in the interest of tribals and operation of Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan proved to be historic decisions.

“Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan” was inimitable

The “Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan” that started on the birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 17th September continued for 45 days. During this, 28 thousand 600 camps were organised in urban and rural areas. The applications received in these camps were disposed of with sensitivity. 83 lakh applications were sanctioned for 38 beneficiary oriented schemes of the Central and state governments. All 83 lakh new beneficiaries will start getting benefits from the beginning of the New Year itself.

The public service work done by the Chief Minister’s Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan is historic for Madhya Pradesh. This underlines the sensitivity of the Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan towards the poor and weaker sections.

There were many specialties of the Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan. Common citizens were invited to the camps set up under this after informing them. It was also verified which eligible persons were deprived of the benefits of the schemes despite being eligible for the schemes of the government. All such eligible beneficiaries and families were provided benefits.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reached camps at development blocks, village panchayats and ward levels on most days during the campaign period. He also reviewed the field implementation of the schemes among the citizens. Along with monitoring the camps organised in the campaign, the work of documentation was also done. The Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary were apprised of the daily reports of the camps. The Chief Minister honoured and rewarded those who did good work during the campaign period.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan made every possible effort to fulfill 100 percent target in beneficiary oriented schemes. By making this campaign a mass campaign, on the one hand the Panchs-Sarpanchs and ward corporators along with the cabinet members were entrusted with the responsibilities, on the other hand the staff from the Chief Secretary to the Commissioner-Collector and Patwari level made the campaign successful and achieved exceptional results. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, 83 lakh eligible citizens could be connected with government schemes in just 46 days. Now a new dawn will come in the lives of all these citizens.