National Education Policy will lead to progressive intellectual development of students – Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that universities have their own importance in the field of knowledge. It is a matter of pride for us that many world-renowned personalities of Indian universities are working in the country and abroad. Governor Shri Patel was addressing the 34th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati University virtually from Raj Bhavan Bhopal today.

Governor Shri Patel congratulated the students and research scholars who received gold medals and degrees in various fields. He said that in the state new courses in national education are being prepared, which will not only bring unprecedented changes in the education system, but there will also be a progressive development in the intellectual growth of the students. Governor Shri Patel said that several vocational and skill development related courses have been started by the university with the aim of making the students self-reliant.

Governor Shri Patel appreciated the 13 job fairs organised by the university for the placement of students. He said that commendable works related to eradication of sickle cell anaemia are being done by adopting tribal dominated villages under the jurisdiction of the university. He greeted the university for this. Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Kulguru (vice-chancellor) of the University Professor Kapil Dev Mishra and Registrar Dr. Brijesh Singh were also present in the ceremony.