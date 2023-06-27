Lt Governor pays obeisance at the holy Hazratbal Shrine; Reviews arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees for Eid-ul-Adha festival

SRINAGAR : Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the holy Hazratbal Shrine, today. He was accompanied by Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board, Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior administrative officials.

During his visit to the holy Shrine, the Lt Governor conducted on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate the devotees for Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The Lt Governor said the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion for happiness and to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity and harmony in the society.

The traditions of communal harmony, tolerance, respect for all religions known to mankind and celebration of all festivals together have always been the bedrock of our civilisation. It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion, he added.

“Rishi, Sufi saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all,” the Lt Governor said.

Today, J&K is at par with developed states/UTs on several parameters of development. Spiritual leaders enable young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of a society. We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development, he said.

“I call upon the community elders, religious heads, prominent citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to defeat the nefarious designs of a handful of people who are making malicious attempts to disrupt peace and development journey for their vested interests,” the Lt Governor said.

Responding to the demands including Multi-storey parking at Hazratbal and widening of road, the Lt Governor assured that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard and it will be ensured that these demands are fulfilled at the earliest.

The Lt Governor also assured every support from the government in the development of Ziyarats and other religious places.

He called for a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase the tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in J&K.

Spiritual leaders, Waqf officials, senior officers of Police and Civil administration and prominent citizens were present.