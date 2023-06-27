Govt of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an Officer in Odisha, asked Chief Secretary to take action

Bhubaneswar: Govt of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an Officer in Odisha. Based on clear evidence of violation, DoPT, has asked Chief Secretary to take action as State is Cadre Controlling Authority, tweets MP Aparajita Sarangi

Hope law will be allowed to take its course.

Odisha will watch. pic.twitter.com/ioJuvdp8WO

— Aparajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament (@AprajitaSarangi) June 27, 2023