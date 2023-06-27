OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Govt of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an Officer in Odisha, asked Chief Secretary to take action

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Govt of India has taken cognizance of the violation of Conduct Rules by an Officer in Odisha. Based on clear evidence of violation, DoPT, has asked Chief Secretary to take action as State is Cadre Controlling Authority, tweets MP Aparajita Sarangi

