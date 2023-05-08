Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into A Depression On 9th May

A low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea at 0830 hrs IST of today, 8th May 2023. It is likely to intensify into a depression on 9th May over the same region & further into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal & Andaman Sea on 10th May. It is likely to move initially north-northwestwards towards eastcentral Bay of Bengal till 11th May. Thereafter,it is likely to recurve gradually & move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts: IMD



