Loud explosion-like bomb blast rocks Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak district in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, panic gripped the people of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak district today as a deafening sound similar to that of a bomb explosion was heard , making many rush out of their houses.

According to sources, the loud noise was heard in a radius of around 100 kilomters in these three districts and residents heard two loud noises within a gap of 10 minutes.

Initially the residents of these districts thought it to be an earthquake but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, said sources.