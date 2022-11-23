OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Loud explosion-like bomb blast rocks Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak district in Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, panic gripped the people of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Bhadrak district today as a deafening sound similar to that of a bomb explosion was heard , making many rush out of their houses.

According to sources, the loud noise was heard in a radius of around 100 kilomters in these three districts and residents heard two loud noises within a gap of 10 minutes.

Initially the residents of these districts thought it to be an earthquake but the exact reason is  yet to be ascertained, said sources.

 

