Binod Kumar appointed as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Binod Kumar as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank with effect from 21st November 2022 for a period of three years.

Shri Binod Kumar, a Graduate in science from Ranchi University and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance from NIBM, Financial Risk Manager (FRM) from GARP (USA) and a Certified Associate Member of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Shri Kumar started his banking journey in Punjab National Bank as Management Trainee in the year 1994 and has served the bank for last 28 years. He has rich and diversified banking experience of over 28 years, ranging from Branch and Administrative Office to Risk Management, Credit etc. He has also headed BO: DIFC as Chief Executive Officer and was previously heading the Corporate Credit Division, Head Office of Punjab National Bank as Chief General Manager

Shri. Kumar has also served as the Nominee Director on the Board of PNB Housing Finance Limited and ISARC (India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited).

He has diploma in Treasury Investment & Risk Management, Banking & Finance by IIBF and has also done Leadership Skill Development Program from IIM Bangalore.