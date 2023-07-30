Guwahati: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated Assam’s new Legislative Assembly building in Guwahati.

In his address, he said the Assembly should be a centre for the aspirations and expectations of people. It should work for all sections of society, particularly the downtrodden. Mr Birla said elected public representatives need to spend more time inside the House which should work for justice, equality and constitutional rights of people.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the new Assembly has been developed, with all modern amenities. It is located in the heart of Guwahati. Mr Sarma added that the Assembly reflects the cultural legacy of Assam.