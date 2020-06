Bhubaneswar: Arcellor Mittal Group chairman LN Mittal holds discussions with CM Naveen Patnaik through Viceo Conference today. Arcellor Mittal & Nippon Steel To Invest Rs 2000 Crore in Odisha in Phase-I. Capacity of Paradip pellet plant to increase from 6mtpa to 12mtpa. Mr Mittal praises transparent governance in Odisha.

